I just finished my first reading of the Sept. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, and I am puzzled, surprised and appalled that there isn’t any article mentioning the anniversary of 9/11 on the front page.

Shame on you. Oh yes, the inside coverage did include a cursory mention of that eventful day with four mediocre cartoons on the back page of the Perspective section.

I know that your coverage of our Hispanic communities was special and appreciated by all. However, I believe that would have been just as informative on the front page of the Local section.

If we had not survived and overcome the horrendous attacks on our country on Sept. 11, 2001, there might have been much different and less rewarding stories to tell.

What happened? I’m sure that this had to have been a major oversight on the part of your editors, or was I missing a section of the Sunday paper?

Mell Jayne Oniffrey

Manor Township