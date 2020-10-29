Reading LNP | LancasterOnline accounts and looking at the photographs of President Donald Trump’s visit to Lancaster Airport on Monday, I was puzzled by the apparent endorsement of Trump by some members of the Amish community.

As a peace church, should they be endorsing someone who is the commander in chief of the military? If the president sends people into harm’s way, will those Amish men in the picture be among them, as my two Marine sons were?

Also, having relatives who have visited from out of state, we would tell them not to photograph the Amish, as many of them prefer not to have their picture taken. But there were those young Amish men seemingly mugging for the camera Monday.

I hope this letter starts a conversation in the Amish community. It should.

Eric Wickenheiser

Pequea Township