On March 28, I saw this headline on the front page of the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline: “These kids lost everything last year” — with “lost everything” in bold.

“Oh no,” I thought, as I ran through a list of tragedies that might have befallen them. And then I saw it — the baseball glove in the hand of a player.

Turns out the quote was from Doug Bohannon, the athletic director at Eastern Lebanon County Senior High School and also a member of the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which certainly wasn’t silent about children being able to play organized sports during a pandemic.

Our country’s sense of perspective is skewed. Know who “lost everything”? Anne Frank, who spent 761 days in the secret annex before her family was captured and sent to Bergen-Belsen, where she was believed to have died of typhus and thrown into a mass grave just two months before Allied forces liberated the Nazi death camp on April 15, 1945. Frank wrote, “In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.”

That is perspective. That is mental resilience.

I grew up loving baseball, and my son plays all kinds of organized sports, but his mental health is not dependent on whether he achieves glory doing so. Instead, he safely plays pickup games and fights for things like social justice, animal rights and saving the planet. He understands that, like so many things that continue to divide us, “It shouldn’t have to happen to you to matter to you.”

Carol Parrish

Lancaster