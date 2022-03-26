Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine to become part of the Russian empire. He is acting like a spoiled person with a lot of money and power.

Think about all the young men and women who are being buried because of Putin.

Peace is hard, but it saves lives. To attain peace takes a lot of intelligence and hard work; killing someone does not.

Regarding the young people being killed, think about all of the future contributions they would have made to the welfare of others and society.

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown