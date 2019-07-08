This is in response to the July 1 letter “Faulty logic on Russia.” First off, it has been well established by the FBI and other intelligence agencies that Russia interfered with the 2016 election. The reason is clear: Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Donald Trump to win because he was smart enough to see that Trump knew nothing, politically or otherwise. Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, has experience and knowledge about our system — so much so that Putin knew she would continue sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Crimea.
Furthermore, Putin and Trump have past business dealings, and Trump wanted to build a luxury hotel in Moscow. Russian oligarchs are among the few who will lend Trump any money these days. Trump is a perfect example of “the loudest person in the room is the weakest person in the room.” Don’t confuse being bossy and hard-nosed as strengths; they are not.
After the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, Trump “bravely” said he would have gone in after the gunman whether he had a gun or not. (Yeah, right.) However, Trump is such a coward that he apparently had his rich daddy buy his way out of serving in Vietnam.
Simply put, Putin knew what an easy, ignorant adversary Trump would be, compared with the stronger, smarter, well-informed Clinton. Not to mention, Putin knew Trump would spread racial discontent and set America back 50 years with his stupidity. Let’s be sure Putin doesn't get his way in 2020. Vote Trump out.
John J. Alcorn
Mount Joy