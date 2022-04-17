Russian President Vladimir Putin has to be, without question, the epitome of pure evil. His military’s numerous war crimes in Ukraine recall those of Germany’s Adolf Hitler in the 20th century.

Instead of being content to attack military targets, Putin has chosen to bomb hospitals, schools and shelters. Innocent Ukrainians are under constant attack.

Fortunately, our leadership in America has not stood idly by.

Instead of calling Putin a “genius,” as his predecessor in the White House did, President Joe Biden has correctly referred to Putin as a war criminal. We must stand by our leadership by challenging this common thug and supporting the innocent people of Ukraine.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township