Blaming Russia and President Vladimir Putin alone for the invasion of Ukraine — with all the media reports of atrocities and destruction — demands a review of history, because in my view the United States and NATO are equally responsible for this tragedy.

At a February 1990 meeting in Moscow of then-U.S. Secretary of State James Baker with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, repeated promises were made not to expand NATO eastward beyond the borders of East Germany. Subsequent U.S. administrations ignored these promises and expanded NATO into former Soviet satellites, except for Ukraine.

NATO is an expensive relic of the Cold War designed to prevent Soviet aggression into Europe. Today, its role as a military deterrent is counterproductive; military force never resolves international conflicts and has caused untold destruction and human suffering.

Putin has long objected to Ukraine potentially joining NATO. Ukraine’s history and strategic ties to Russia go back centuries, and stationing NATO weapons there is understandably unacceptable from Putin’s perspective. (Remember the Cuban missile crisis?)

I believe that our leaders must negotiate a cease-fire immediately, declare that Ukraine will remain a NATO-free, neutral state and call for Russian forces to withdraw. The alternative is the unnecessary destruction of Ukraine and its citizens. Moreover, further arming of Ukraine may well lead to an expanded war, which nobody wants.

Transform NATO into an emergency disaster response corps for the benefit of all people, beginning with aiding Ukraine.

These are dangerous times. Allowing militarists to set U.S. international policy is sheer madness and something we cannot continue to allow. Our planet’s future is at stake.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township