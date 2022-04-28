The results of a recent “penny poll” in downtown Lancaster indicated that the 39 participants wanted just 3.3% of their federal tax dollars to support the U.S. military. Analysts estimate military spending to be 40% to 50% of the federal budget.

In 2022, United States taxpayers will pay $782 billion to support the military apparatus. The U.S. ranks first in the world for military spending — and has one of the worst poverty rates in the world among developed nations.

Our resources must be put to better use. By some estimates, for every 10% reduction in the military budget, the United States could fund 1.3 million infrastructure jobs, health care for 20 million adults, or full scholarships for 2 million public university students. Just 3% of annual U.S. military spending could end starvation on Earth, according to World Beyond War.

For this year, Congress added $25 billion the Pentagon didn’t ask for to its already bloated budget. “The extra money favored top military contractors that gave campaign money to a group of lawmakers, who refused to comment on it,” the Institute for Policy Studies noted this month. Should those lawmakers be reelected?

Because my wife and I conscientiously object on religious grounds to the payment of that portion of our federal income taxes that supports war — 47% of the U.S. budget for the 2021 fiscal year, according to the War Resisters League — we have redirected 47% of the levy elaborated on our 2021 federal income tax forms toward the peace-building activities of our church.

How can we work together to address pressing human needs instead of spending the fruits of our labor on a destructive and wasteful military?

Harold A. Penner

Akron