While I have always been interested in politics and voted consistently, I have never had any inclination to display a yard sign stating my support for a political candidate. This time is different.

Having witnessed a president who tries to destroy the free press, divides the nation, takes credit only for successes while blaming others for his failures and threatens the basic freedoms we hold dear, this is no time to be quiet.

It is obvious that there is support for President Donald Trump in our community, based on the number and type of signs displayed. And it may sometimes seem that everyone supports him. It just isn’t so.

Although I do not expect my yard sign to change anyone’s mind, I feel that people who support Joe Biden for president need to know that we are not alone.

Larry Sherman

Manheim Township