In light of Veterans Day last week, I do have one wish: that the media focus on all of the men and women who served or who are serving their country. Focus on what has been accomplished by veterans, and the challenges that await those who are serving today. Focus on helping those who have served and are now struggling.
Forget all the petty partisan bickering and sniping. Stop distracting those who were elected to serve the people they represent with constant political issues. Allow the Republican, Democratic and independent representatives, senators, governors and our president to do their jobs. Look for situations where help is needed and recognize exceptional actions of everyday citizens instead of sensationalizing political theatrics in Washington, D.C.
Ken Gerber
West Hempfield Township