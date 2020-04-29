We raised taxes on the wealthy to help pay the incredible costs of fighting World War II. That was a wise and necessary fiscal policy. In contrast, we put the Iraq War on the credit card and cut taxes under President George W. Bush. That was an unwise and counterproductive fiscal policy.

This worldwide pandemic is a unique kind of war, incurring huge federal financial costs. We must not follow the Iraq War template. We should do what we did during World War II and raise taxes on those who can afford to pay. We simply must not place the management of future federal deficits on the backs of the middle class and the working poor.

Now is the time to flatten the income inequality curve in this country by putting some real progressiveness back into our federal tax code.

Thomas Hassler

Lancaster