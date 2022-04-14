Turn the lights on for the Manheim Township High School softball team. I was at my first Manheim Township softball game under the lights at Warwick High School on Friday. What a great feeling it was. If I had to guess, there were around 100 to 150 spectators there. The snack stand was open. It was a great time!

Our girls deserve lights now! The football and baseball team play under the lights. Manheim Township, please do your part to help treat our softball team like the football and baseball teams.

Craig Lefever

Manheim Township