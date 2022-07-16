Some of the happiest times of my life were pushing my two children in their double stroller. Matt and Hannah were 21 months apart. I’ve often said to friends that I miss my “stroller days.” We moved from New York City to a small town in Monmouth County, New Jersey, where we could walk everywhere — the food store, post office, bakery, library, etc. It was a wonderful time for bonding, talking and pointing stuff out that we saw along the way.

Today, I see moms and dads pushing strollers with their eyes glued to their devices. Wake up! Talk to your kids. Your words mean a lot. Before you know it, they will be writing their college essays.

N.L. Simpson

East Hempfield Township