Letters to the editor

Some of the happiest times of my life were pushing my two children in their double stroller. Matt and Hannah were 21 months apart. I’ve often said to friends that I miss my “stroller days.” We moved from New York City to a small town in Monmouth County, New Jersey, where we could walk everywhere — the food store, post office, bakery, library, etc. It was a wonderful time for bonding, talking and pointing stuff out that we saw along the way.

Today, I see moms and dads pushing strollers with their eyes glued to their devices. Wake up! Talk to your kids. Your words mean a lot. Before you know it, they will be writing their college essays.

N.L. Simpson

East Hempfield Township

