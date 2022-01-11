I note with great interest the public discussion of how American Rescue Plan funds should be spent by the Lancaster County commissioners. One area that seems to go unmentioned and unaddressed is improving the social and economic well-being of children and adults with disabilities.

“Disabilities” covers a broad cloth of physical, cognitive and mental health issues, but the common denominator is access. A severely impaired social service infrastructure is in need of immediate support, lest thousands of our fellow citizens suffer greater harm.

I am thinking particularly of accessibility to affordable housing, transportation and access to public spaces and structures. Home and community-based services and employment are other critical concerns.

This is but the tip of the iceberg, and our elected officials — and those who aspire to higher elected office — ought to demonstrate more of a proactive strategic interest in programming that benefits this segment of the population. They might even take the time to visit group homes and day programs to get a firsthand glimpse of the challenges participants face.

One place to begin is to create a county task force to assess needs and match them to state and federal requirements. County officials and state officials who represent local constituencies should follow the lead of other Pennsylvania municipalities and invest in such an undertaking.

Dennis Downey

Manheim Township