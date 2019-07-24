A July 16 letter writer (“There’s no excuse for ‘lunch shaming’ ”) mentioned the waste in school supplies, and I was a little amazed. A district getting new printers and throwing away the old, unused ink cartridges because they aren’t compatible with its new printers? I wonder how often this happens to other products as well. The writer had a great point. How many desks or cabinets or older books or whatever is in surplus end up being discarded?
I have a suggestion for district business managers. Each week, have staff members put together a detailed list of anything of value that has been approved for disposal. Its value to you may mean nothing, but to another district or teacher — even to a small private school — it may mean everything and a better education for students.
It doesn’t cost the district one penny to send a weekly message to the other business managers to say, “We have this or that, and would you be interested in taking it? Please respond in seven days.” You may want to include private schools that want to participate. Maybe it’s already being done, but it doesn't sound like it. Who will be first? I’m in Warwick School District. We have a great business manager and great superintendent. I wonder?
Howard L. Snoke
Warwick Township