Many people say God is in control and puts our leaders in power. However, we — not God — choose our leaders.

Watching the Jan. 6 chaos at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., I was reminded of Lincoln’s words in his second inaugural address:

“Each looked for an easier triumph, and a result less fundamental and astounding. Both read the same Bible and pray to the same God, and each invokes his aid against the other.”

But, in my view, Lincoln was wrong. We do not all worship the same god. My god is not the same as Donald Trump’s god or the god of his supporters who reject the results of a duly scrutinized and legitimate election. Likewise, many Trump supporters do not worship the same god as those who took extreme measures at the Capitol.

However, Trump was put in power by those worshiping various false gods — the gods of wealth, power, militarism, materialism, nationalism, tribalism, racism, elitism, moralism, etc. — uniting to support him, just as many supporters of President Joe Biden also worship false gods and united to support him.

Until we put aside these false gods and worship the true God of love; until we do justly, love kindness and walk humbly; until we direct our attention to feeding the hungry, housing the homeless, caring for the poor, the sick, the disenfranchised; taking in the desperate immigrant; until we give up our selfish, self-centered, egotistical attitudes and unite as a compassionate people — serving the true God — the events of the past will continue to occur.

David E. Hess

Manheim Township