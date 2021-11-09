The decision by Gov. Tom Wolf to reward what I view as bad behavior with five days of paid leave is unreal (“Workers get time off for vax,” The Associated Press story in Nov. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline).

State employees already are given six hours to get their two shots, plus a day off. Because of equal treatment for everyone, this means that all of those who were previously vaccinated would also receive this taxpayer gift.

I am fully in favor of vaccinations, having just scheduled my booster shot. Shouldn’t keeping your job and helping protect others and your family, plus a day off, be enough?

The estimated cost of $100 million could certainly be put to many better uses.

John Zinkland

Manheim Township