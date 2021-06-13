Almost every day you can turn on the news and hear of another mass shooting, yet many Republicans at the state and federal levels continue to try to pass legislation that would expand gun rights and make it easier to carry guns in public.

Republicans seem to be more concerned with receiving donations from the National Rifle Association than with the welfare of American citizens.

After the next mass shooting — and chances are good it could be as soon as tomorrow — thank your Republican politicians with a letter or call to their office and tell them how their negligence and failure to do their jobs are costing innocent lives.

The argument I hear about expanding gun rights is that if you restrict guns, criminals will still possess them. But in my view those who kill people in mass shootings were not always criminals beforehand; they are disgruntled employees or people with mental health issues.

We’ll never get rid of the excess guns in this country, but I believe we can come up with some sensible laws to prevent open carry or even concealed weapons and eliminate the sale of ghost guns and assault-type weapons.

Guns may have won the West, but at the rate we are going, they are going to lose us our ability to live without fear.

George Mavros

East Hempfield Township