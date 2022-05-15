Life is a process, from infancy to old age. Humankind has forgotten many life values while pursing personal happiness and fulfillment. Let’s consider a mature response to the issue of procreation; a life-and-death reality.

Just what are personal rights? Where do the lines need to be drawn when our rights infringe upon the rights of others? And what truth becomes a lie when selfishness robs what is the wisdom and health of a society?

I desire to reflect on the current battle associated with unwanted children: the abortion issue.

No baby can exist without love and provision. A dependency and a responsibility are established from the very beginning. If a child is not wanted, what options exist for women? What responsible decisions can be made besides the literal killing of a baby’s life? Tubal ligation, vasectomy, withdrawing before ejaculation and birth control pills have all been used to prevent pregnancy. These are all responsible ways to protect oneself from the need to abort an unborn baby.

I believe that any life killed intentionally causes shame and guilt that follows a woman throughout her life, whether knowingly or unknowingly. God’s love alone can provide peace for a woman who murders her infant. God’s law states we are not to hate or murder our fellow man.

Death by any unnatural method is violent and painful. We are to seek peace and pursue a life of peace. This involves respecting life and respecting one another. Life is a blessing.

View abortion for what it is. We are living in days that show how compromised we have become.

Reva A. Schulman

Manheim Township