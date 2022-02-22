We select and elect politicians (red and blue) to represent us and be our leaders. Many of them are experienced lawyers, but inexperienced in how government works. They are then coached, directed and encouraged by a fraternity of powerful, wealthy, influential supporters and career politicians to vote to support their party, seemingly with little thought or consideration of the merit of a proposal.

If this country were a cruise ship, it would be listing and in danger of capsizing. The leaders (red and blue) are seen roaming the decks, picking up candy wrappers and cigarette butts, without a thought of why they keep sliding toward the ocean.

If the ship takes on water in the “blue” end, “that’s their problem.” A leak in the “red” end gets a similar reply. Both leaders’ response is, “As long as I’m dry, I’m good.” If the ship goes under, not only are the leaders submerged, but so are the passengers — collateral damage.

The ship could accidentally run aground and be “saved” — even the passengers. Then the leaders could tout their efforts and ingenuity and take credit for having saved all from getting ... wet.

But suppose these leaders could work together to find and fix the leak, right the ship, avoid the sandbars and steer a course that would get the passengers home safe, secure — and dry. There would be kudos aplenty for both sides and that could even set the stage for some purple leadership to surface in the future.

Donald Cammerata

West Hempfield Township