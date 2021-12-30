As a resident of Manheim Township, I completely condemn the preliminary state House map, which I view as a pure Democratic gerrymander.

As a resident of Lancaster County, I can live with the preliminary state Senate map. On a statewide level, it is a fair compromise.

Regarding the House map: It’s one thing to keep Manheim Township with Lititz and Warwick Township, and cut off one of the corners of the district — either the southeast, southwest, northeast, or northwest of the district — because of overpopulation. It would be another to completely redraw the district to include East Petersburg and East Hempfield Township. But the preliminary state House map, in my view, gerrymanders most of Manheim Township into a district with Lancaster city. It essentially uses Lancaster city as a “sink” of democratic votes to drain the suburbs of their voting power.

It is unacceptable for the current proposed state House map to stand. As diligent citizens, we must condemn this blatant gerrymander and make sure they do not pass this as the final map.

The proposed preliminary state Senate map passed the Legislative Reapportionment Commission with a 5-0 vote. The proposed preliminary state House map was not unanimous; it passed by a 3-2 vote.

According to the Cook Partisan Voting Index, Pennsylvania is an “R+2” state. With this proposed state House map, Democrats will potentially have 102 safe state House seats out of the 203 in the General Assembly. Republicans in the state House won the statewide vote by over 6% in 2020. Despite their statewide geographic advantage, they would still lose with this proposed map. The Legislature must not pass it!

Nathan Rybner

Manheim Township