A modest proposal to prevent the extinction of humankind by the agents of artificial intelligence:

We need to develop a tiny kernel of human-friendly code to be implanted in every bit of new programming and retrofitted to every existing program.

I call this kernel the “puppy gene.” The puppy gene would ensure that every one of our programs, and every single machine and entity controlled by those programs, would love us like a puppy loves us — unconditionally — with puppy eyes, puppy kisses, puppy hearts, puppy breath and puppy snuggles in that place where your shoulder meets your neck.

So whether a program runs our toasters, our spreadsheets or the Large Hadron Collider, the first order of business would be for that program and that machine and that entity to love all humans the way puppies really, really, really love all humans.

The need for a puppy gene is urgent and getting more urgent by the microsecond. Because just imagine if some radical, left-wing, woke artificial intelligence agent decided to develop its own puppy gene, and that puppy really, really, really loves the planet.

Dick Wanner

Akron