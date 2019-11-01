A few months ago, I provided end-of-life care for a man dying from complications of a heroin addiction he had overcome years earlier. While he was surrounded by a loving, extended family, neither of his sons could visit to say their last goodbyes. One was in state prison and the other in Lancaster County Prison, both incarcerated for drug-related charges. One was still awaiting trial, but was unable to visit because he couldn’t afford bail.
Our punitive justice system does not solve the underlying issues in our community. Meting out punishment — instead of treatment — damages not only the person charged, but their whole family as well. I was sickened to learn that an inability to pay for freedom was the only thing keeping a dying man’s son from his father’s deathbed. The grief my patient’s family suffered was compounded by the absence of his sons in his last hours.
As a health care professional, I’m tired of watching jail being used as an ineffective deterrent, or worse, as vengeance upon people who are struggling with addiction. I know firsthand that substance use disorder is a medical problem that benefits from medical treatment — which nobody gets in jail.
Our justice system punishes health issues and inflicts collateral damage on families. I’m voting for Hobie Crystle for district attorney of Lancaster County because he is committed to getting sick people into treatment, and to removing the paywall between parents and their children. It’s time for Lancaster’s justice system to reflect Lancaster’s values.
D. Thais Magill
Lancaster