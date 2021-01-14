We witnessed history Jan. 6, 2021. We had the largest breach of the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812. The difference is that the attackers then were British and these were U.S. citizens. This insurrection was encouraged, partially organized and incited by the sitting president of the United States.

President Donald Trump and his enablers in the Republican Party are, in my view, solely to blame and need to be held accountable like the common criminals I believe they are. They are not heroes or patriots as their cult sees them. Those who participated, whether they were involved in the violence or not, are part of this insurrection.

U.S. Code Title 18, Article 2383, states: “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

Any elected official who took part in this insurrection should immediately be removed from office and charged.

Concerning Trump, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and others warned against impeachment. Vice President Mike Pence said he would not invoke the 25th Amendment. So what punishment options are there for a president who incites an insurrection against the United States? It is appalling that Trump is still in office! He should have been removed from the White House in handcuffs! His enablers in Congress, including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, should resign!

Matt Freidly

Clay Township