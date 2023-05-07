I read with interest the April 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Not convinced by Eugene Robinson,” which stated that the Opinion editors should “get rid of him” and stop publishing his columns.

I sometimes find Robinson’s columns a bit much, perhaps divergent from my feelings. However, Robinson comes across as the voice of reason compared to the lunatic rants of fellow Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen.

Strangely, I sometimes must agree with what Thiessen says. I suggest that neither columnist be banished, but rather that other columnists be added to an enlarged Opinion section. I want more outlooks, not fewer.

Stephen A. Kirsch

West Lampeter Township