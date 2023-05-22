In all my years, it’s been difficult to watch TV and discern what is truth and fiction. Almost all commentators have their own “spin” on “the news”; however, the trend has been to lie, mislead and “adjust” the facts. Finally, a glimmer of hope in the actions taken by CNN and Fox News, and — just maybe — the media will begin to pay attention and realize that the public wants the truth in all worthy news. The tongue is a vicious part of the body and difficult to control, and when the brain becomes corrupt, the two together give us what we have today.

Andy Anderson

Elizabethtown