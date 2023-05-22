Letters to the editor logo

In all my years, it’s been difficult to watch TV and discern what is truth and fiction. Almost all commentators have their own “spin” on “the news”; however, the trend has been to lie, mislead and “adjust” the facts. Finally, a glimmer of hope in the actions taken by CNN and Fox News, and — just maybe — the media will begin to pay attention and realize that the public wants the truth in all worthy news. The tongue is a vicious part of the body and difficult to control, and when the brain becomes corrupt, the two together give us what we have today.

Andy Anderson

Elizabethtown

