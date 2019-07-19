When PPL has work to do on your property, its employees don’t contact you beforehand to tell you why they are there. This inconsiderate action happened several times to me when PPL was trimming trees and recently when it was replacing telephone poles.
Several weeks ago, PPL workers were replacing telephone poles and put down wooden planks on my and my two neighbors’ properties. After putting the planks down, they did not work on the project for at least four days, while the grass on our lawns was dying. They worked on this project off and on and killed a lot of the grass on our lawns, and all they did was put some grass seed down before they left.
When I called about the project, I asked them why they never contacted us before they started their work. Their answer was that they have the “right of way” and they did not have to contact anyone.
Besides killing grass, it was also difficult to mow our properties with planks on our lawns. I do know that they have a right of way on our properties, but why do they not have the courtesy to contact owners as to why they are on your property? Any strangers wearing hard hats could break into your house and rob you.
Charles Roehm
Manheim