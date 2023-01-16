A recent article highlighted a Lancaster County plan to restructure an $18 million county bond, in part to finance the new prison (“County moves to redo debt,” Jan. 5).

If Pennsylvania had a public state bank, this money could be borrowed from the state itself at a lower rate, with lower fees and with the payments going back to the state — thereby decreasing pressure to increase local taxes and fees.

There is a push to start such banks in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, as well as in other parts of the country. Otherwise, the money goes to private banks, usually located outside the immediate area.

To those who think this is socialism, the red state of North Dakota has had a public state bank for over a century. The Bank of North Dakota partners with local banks to make low-cost loans, with the money being recycled locally and keeping communities strong. The risk of inflationary dangers inherent to a national bank don’t exist, because states can’t print their own currency.

With the country suffering from intense political partisanship often driven by disagreements about how to fund public institutions and combat economic inequality, isn’t it worth looking at an idea that would help to alleviate financial pressure on government and democratize access to credit?

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township