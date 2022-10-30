As we prepare to vote in the midterm elections, I would like to offer a way to help you decide who to vote for, regardless of party affiliation. When reviewing the candidates, ask yourself if they are running to serve the public interest or their own self-interest.

An individual focused on service to the public has a strong record of service to others. Others trust them as a result of their previous actions of public service. They are ethical and honest in their dealings with people. They are of the belief that holding office is about being a servant to those that they represent. They are accessible to everyone and open to having constructive, civil dialogues on issues.

Those individuals who are about self-service are focused on what is in it for themselves and those to whom they are beholden. They are not accessible to everyone and do not want to engage in civil discourse. Rather, they hold firm to their beliefs as being right, and want to force you to accept them without question. They are not ethical and honest in their dealings, although they will tell you that they are the most honest person. They do not have the servant mentality, but, rather, want others serve them.

We need to have people in government who are there to serve the public interest.

So, self-service or public service?

David Lauver

Lititz