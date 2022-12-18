In his column on “lifeline” scholarships in the Dec. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section, Stephen Bloom used the phrases “lowest-achieving” or “lowest-performing” to describe schools. He characterizes students as “stuck on waiting lists to escape” such schools and proposes “lifeline” scholarships as a solution.

There is only one solution for Pennsylvania schools and that is full, fair, equitable and sustained funding. Pennsylvania’s education funding system is a clear expression of embedded, systematic racism. Schools with higher percentages of Black and Hispanic students receive considerably fewer dollars per student than districts with fewer Black and Hispanic students.

We continue to wait for the ruling in the lawsuit that will require our legislators to adhere to the Pennsylvania Constitution, which states: “The General Assembly shall provide for the maintenance and support of a thorough and efficient system of public schools, wherein all the children of this Commonwealth above the age of six years may be educated.”

We must reject these “lifeline” scholarships and continue to press our legislators to provide fair and equitable funding for all school districts.

Douglas Hill

Lancaster