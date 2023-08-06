It was disappointing, though unsurprising, to read the disparaging and unsupportive comments about public schools by state Reps. Mindy Fee and Steven Mentzer (“Gov. Shapiro broke trust by reneging on school vouchers,” July 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column), which echoed similar remarks by state Sen. Ryan Aument.

I wonder if they have spoken with district administrators, teachers or parents who support their schools. Public schools are the bedrock of a strong democracy. They serve as places of learning for every child in a community, without discrimination based on race, ethnicity, citizenship status, gender or sexual orientation, religion or household economic status.

Public schools teach children to read, write, think critically, solve problems and understand history from various perspectives. They provide opportunities for self-expression and group expression through the arts and music.

Public schools celebrate diverse cultures and raise cultural awareness. Public schools move young people on a pathway to advanced education, trades, the workforce and the armed services. They also support students’ mental and emotional health needs, as necessary, to support their capacity to learn.

As a parent with three sons in public school and a wife who is a public educator, I need to speak in defense of public education again. These lawmakers want to take our public tax dollars and create a pathway for private and religious schools to benefit. They are ignoring the lawsuit verdict that determined that Pennsylvania’s current funding for public education is inequitable and unconstitutional and must be fixed. Instead, they want to divert public school funds to private institutions.

We need representatives in Harrisburg who support public education.

Rev. Matthew Lenahan

Warwick Township