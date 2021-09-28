School boards and superintendents in Lancaster County have been hearing from two different sets of parents: pro-safety, who want our kids to stay safe in school, and anti-safety, who seem to want school districts to use our hard-earned tax dollars to flout the statewide mask mandate.

Pro-safety parents want schools to stay open. They want to be able to work without constantly quarantining, and they don’t want local hospitals overrun.

But our Ephrata school board has seemingly chosen to listen only to the side that is domineering and angry. Those who want our schools to stay open and our children to be safe are harassed, booed and bullied at school board meetings for speaking up. This is not civil. It is more a political rally than a public meeting. Keeping our community safe isn’t supposed to be about politics; it’s about keeping people alive.

Why are those who are against the mask mandate seemingly willing to sacrifice their community bonds and their children’s education over a mask? Instead of using bullying tactics here, they should take it to Harrisburg, marching and voicing their grievances to those who implemented the mandate.

If you don’t like a law or mandate, fight it legally. That’s your right as an American. But by shouting down people who disagree with you, you deprive them of their right to be heard. Your children are watching. Your community is watching. And I believe you are showing them that democracy doesn’t matter to you.

Virginia Di Ilio

Ephrata