I’m confused. Why are opponents so against the Manheim Township commissioners’ move to appoint a citizens’ police advisory committee? Fear of change? Partisanship? Suspicion about an alleged, unrevealed motive like defunding? Ignorance? All of the above?

Our commissioners are right on target. In my view, such a broad-based group can help provide the rest of us with a conduit for information to better understand what our police department does. It can encourage broader, cordial dialogue between citizens and police. It can provide knowledge and resources to enhance police services.

In many communities, proposals to formalize citizens’ relations with police engender loud, knee-jerk opposition. Our police department provides a valuable service. That doesn’t mean it should be immune from public input.

Instead of treating our new police advisory body with contempt, perhaps we should support the opportunities it presents for all of us to help enhance this most valuable of public services.

Elizabeth E. Brown

Manheim Township