As a physician, I try to promote prevention in public health. Until recently, I was unaware that guns have become the leading cause of death among children in our country. Not disease. Not malnutrition. Not accidents. (Car accidents had been the leading cause of death among children for decades until overtaken by guns in 2020.) And we now endure more mass shootings in the U.S. than all other developed countries combined.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released updated official mortality data showing 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the U.S. in 2020 — a new peak.

A few things stick out in a public health approach: the importance of community involvement, clear communication and trusted messengers. With COVID-19, we developed amazing vaccines quickly, but never did enough work to make sure folks trusted them, that they were accessible to all and to combat disinformation.

The same can be said of firearms. We must pay attention to the communities — and the people living in those communities — where gun deaths happen.

We need clinicians and others to discuss firearm locks with individuals, and the importance of separating ammunition from firearms and locking it up, too.

Do teenagers need to be allowed to legally purchase weapons of war? The U.S. is the only country on Earth with more guns (about 400 million) than people (about 335 million). No other country has even half as many guns per person as we do.

Is this really how we want to continue to live and die?

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township