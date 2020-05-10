Regarding the letter “Country should not have shut down” in the May 3 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline:

I was disappointed that the writer believes his rights are more important than our lives. I don’t believe our previous generation was stronger than those of us today. I believe we have more data with which to make challenging and sometimes unpopular decisions to combat an enemy — in this case, COVID-19.

The writer is correct that this is a war, and the coronavirus has no regards as to whom it attacks — young or old, male or female, religious or not, Republican or Democrat. It has no regard for ethnicity. We are all potential victims.

Yes, in war individuals die, but our administration and medical experts have given us ammunition such as masks, social distancing, limited travel and hand-washing that hopefully will minimize the deaths. There may be more recoveries than fatalities, but that doesn’t mean much to those 70,000-plus families dealing with a loss due to this virus, for which we currently have no cure or vaccine.

I don’t feel my rights are being infringed upon. I will continue to wear my mask in public, avoid crowds, wash my hands frequently and practice social distancing until our president, governor and medical experts feel the threat of this enemy is behind us. I will because I believe your life is more important than my rights.

Bud Hart

East Drumore Township