I wish to begin by saying that there is nothing wrong with public education that a commitment to public education would not cure.

I’m tired of the snarky remarks about teachers that begin with the snide cliche “those who can’t do, teach.”

The people who criticize teachers likely wouldn’t last five minutes in a classroom. Yes, there are those whose efforts are not up to the mark, but isn’t that the same in any line of work?

Without competent, dedicated teachers, where are the professionals and skilled workers of future generations to come from? Having taught at the college level, I know it’s hard and demanding work to give students one’s best effort.

To me, public education means public. Those wishing to go the private or religious route should be free to do so, but not with public money through vouchers. This route has been used to undermine public education, such as when Virginia closed some public schools in the 1950s to avoid integrating them.

I have firsthand knowledge of the difference between a well-funded school and an inadequately funded one from my childhood in inadequately funded Pittsburgh public schools. I recall worn-out textbooks and 40 students in a classroom.

The objective of children’s education must be the promotion of critical thinking and exposure to the realities of the wider world. Education is ill-served by giving in to the shouts from proponents of book bans and pernicious campaigns that reflect a commitment to ignorance and hatred of democracy.

We do not need another state committee, commission or whatever to look at this issue. What we need is for the members of the Legislature to forgo their perks and privileges and deal with the issue of equitable funding for our public schools. All students deserve the best we have to offer.

Stephen L. Patrick

Lititz