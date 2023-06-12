“To ask questions is to set in motion the process of making a more equitable society than what has been set before us.”

That’s my paraphrase of what J.P. McCaskey High School graduating senior and student-journalist Rose Carlson said during her speech at the school’s May 31 graduation ceremony.

Take that a little further: A good education would be a useful measure of what an equitable society would look like.

Private academies are a privilege of the rich. Public education is the responsibility of everyone else, though, admittedly, even among the working and middle classes there is inequality. Children are not wealth producers; their consumption is based mostly on family resources, and children in many school districts across the state are food insecure.

Ideally, education gives children of all classes hope that they can better themselves. But classism and systemic racism oppose the dreams of young people from poor and working-class families. And some educational policies, like American exceptionalism, are committed to contradictions.

Having economic solidarity in society is what would be truly exceptional. Unfortunately, this is where all Republicans and a few Democrats display their poor critical skills. During the debt ceiling discussions, cutting Pentagon spending was off the table. That meant some social programs were on the chopping block as negotiations began.

Debt sparks debate — I get it. But harassing welfare recipients over work requirements is not even germane to what the debt ceiling debate is about. The debate is about paying federal bills.

Not funding education so we can splurge on military procurement tells you something about America’s future.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster