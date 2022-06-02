I’ve been writing letters to Lancaster newspapers for almost 30 years. Not until President Joe Biden’s election have I had a letter rejected by editors. In January, I wrote a letter complaining about LNP | LancasterOnline’s handling of letters. In response to my complaint about my letter being “censored,” I was informed by Opinion Editor Suzanne Cassidy that newspapers edit and governments censor. My letter was “edited” to the wastebasket.

Former President Barack Obama recently made a speech at Stanford University in which he said that the free speech constitutional guarantee only applies to speech critical of government, not all speech contained in media platforms. Media are protected constitutionally from government interference, but media are free to edit their own content.

While these statements are technically true, they ignore the time-honored tradition of American citizens having the ability to disagree with opinions of others. To debate. The left, in my view, considers any conservative speech that challenges its orthodoxy disinformation. If you don’t agree, you’re canceled.

There is a big difference between constitutionally protected freedom of speech and the American tradition of free speech and debate.

For years, in my view, the left has controlled our schools and decided what is “acceptable” speech. With Elon Musk attempting to buy Twitter, the left is apoplectic.

Biden nominated a far-leftist with her own history of spreading disinformation, Nina Jankowicz, to be executive director of the newly created Disinformation Governance Board. Fortunately, Jankowicz resigned from her position and the board was quickly dissolved.

The ability to engage in debate or to challenge one side’s orthodoxy is what is supposed to be done in the public square. This is the keystone of democracy. Blocking opposing opinions is what we see in dictatorships like China. And, more recently, in America.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township