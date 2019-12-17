It seems to me that LNP has been engaged, innocently enough, in a disinformation campaign. By repeatedly printing the “preliminary concept rendering” of the public art installation for Ewell Plaza, are you reinforcing the misconception that this is what the art will actually look like?
As Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El outlined during the Nov. 12 City Council meeting, the final version will be a collaboration between R&R Studios and the public, with plenty of opportunities for our input (“City Council lets Ewell Plaza garage and library go ahead, puts conditions on its public art,” Nov. 13, LancasterOnline).
To those who remain unhappy about the “preliminary concept rendering,” I would encourage you to set the rendering aside and be involved in the process now in motion. The feedback framework (I tip my hat to the councilman) was designed with your participation in mind.
Former Mayor Rick Gray put it best back on Nov. 12: It doesn’t really matter whether we like this or any piece of art. Taste, after all, is notoriously unreliable. And it also correlates, historically, with things like class and race in ways that should give us all pause.
Art engages. It invites. Sometimes it even challenges or repels. The point is that either you have art or you don’t. I, for one, am grateful we have it.
Erik Anderson
Lancaster