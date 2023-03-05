As a proud parent of two J.P. McCaskey High School graduates, a parent volunteer for many years and the past student activities coordinator for the high school campus, I respectfully ask the School District of Lancaster school board members to reconsider their choice for superintendent.

The credentials of the candidate for superintendent are important, but those “credentials” do not only include one’s educational certificates.

Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara has more than demonstrated other important and imperative credentials: his greater-than-10-year commitment to the district in the business office and for several years as the chief financial officer, and his ability to build and maintain relationships with students, teachers, the community, the leadership team and the superintendent’s cabinet.

A frequent refrain over the years has been that the district and school board, at times, fail to listen to these important constituencies. Another lament is that we fail to promote from within.

Choosing Przywara as the next School District of Lancaster superintendent would demonstrate that the board hears, listens to and ultimately will act on the recommendations of this great community.

Susanne Anderson

Lancaster