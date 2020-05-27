We applaud them, we cheer for them, we break out in song for them, we put signs of praise for them in our windows and call them heroes.

And then we ignore them and insult them through our actions.

Nurses, doctors and other health care workers are fighting on the front lines to save our loved ones, and they will be there for us if we are in need. They know the importance of wearing masks and keeping social distance from others. They also understand why businesses in areas where the COVID-19 virus is affecting many of our citizens are closed.

If you really honor them and truly understand what they have had to deal with during this crisis and the price they have had to pay, then wear your mask and earnestly distance yourself from others. Expect your leaders to set the example by wearing masks.

Health care workers feel they have been slapped in the face when they see our leaders, and even the president, not wearing masks.

If you honor them, prove it!

Tim Mackey

Lancaster