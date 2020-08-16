I want to thank John Walk and LNP | LancasterOnline for the story on the inequities and evolution of sports for female athletes (“Every light has a shadow,” Aug. 9). I also want to add that even though we were “just girls,” we did protest the stopping of the game that was detailed in the story.

Some of us grabbed basketballs and went out onto the court and started shooting. We were saying that this is our gym, too, and we have a right to it. That’s where we were when the lights were turned off. I was, and am, proud of the girls who made a statement. Female or male, it’s important not just to accept that which shouldn’t be.

Paula Katchmer

Manheim Township