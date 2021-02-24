After listening to a recent speech by President Joe Biden, I am thrilled to feel proud to be an American again! After enduring the past four years and what I view as the destruction of our democracy caused by the incompetency and self-centered former administration in the White House, I welcome with open arms the return to normalcy, the rule of law and the American way of life.

My only hope now is that our representatives in Congress realize what a true president is and help return our country to its previous grandeur!

Joe Oestreich

Caernarvon Township