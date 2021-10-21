What an amazing weekend of music and art! We at the Lancaster Elks have been staunch supporters of Lancaster’s annual Roots & Blues festival for many years. We embrace the vision of Rich Ruoff to highlight both music and art in grand fashion.

We have been giving to our community for over 130 years. This event allows us the opportunity to welcome people from all over the world for a much-enjoyed weekend of the arts.

It was our pleasure to serve our city and its guests over the weekend! We applaud the artists, sponsors, fans and the army of volunteers for making this year’s edition the very best.

Robert Mullen

Exalted Ruler

Lancaster Elks Lodge