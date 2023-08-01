My dad would have marked his 108th birthday in July. I wonder what he’d say about the world we have today.

I doubt that anyone ever thanked him for the four hellish years he spent in Italy and North Africa during the war. It was long before post-traumatic stress disorder had a name. One of my uncles said that Dad slept on the floor next to my grandmother’s bed for some time after he got home.

Dad was incredibly tough, but he suffered in so many ways. What I wouldn’t give to have a day with him now and to tell him how proud of him I am.

He did his part in putting down probably the worst dictator in human history, and now there is a shameful group of people in this land of the free and home of the brave who are working hard to give away what Dad and so many others fought and died for! What the hell is their problem?

Happy birthday, Dad, and thanks for your service!

Larry Kepner

Manor Township