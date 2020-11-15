Our nation’s victory in the War of 1812 reaffirmed our independence and preserved our democracy. During that war, on a September night in 1814, Francis Scott Key penned our national anthem. He was inspired to see our flag still standing at Fort McHenry, despite the onslaught of bombs and cannon shells.

On Nov. 7, 2020, I felt the ghost of this great patriot. With this presidential election, I am so proud of the American people for once again, in my view, protecting our democracy and protecting what the flag truly represents. Instead of bombs and cannon shells, our country rejected the attacks on our democracy from a wannabe dictator.

“And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air, Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”

As in the War of 1812, the last four years should remind us how precious, yet vulnerable, our democracy is. The last four years should remind all of us to never take our freedom for granted.

The War of 1812 and the 2020 election gave our nation a gift — a gift that allows us to honor our flag.

Today, we can stand prouder, with our heads held higher and our hand pressed firmer over our hearts, during the playing of our national anthem. On Nov. 7, 2020, God blessed America yet again, and we’ll pray God continues to bless this great nation.

With the mess President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will inherit, thoughts and prayers are badly needed.

Jon Segro

Manheim Township