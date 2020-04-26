I would like to honor my son, Lt. Col. Mark S. Campbell, who has just returned from his last deployment.

A recent morning was very emotional for me, as I removed the yellow ribbon that has been around my oak tree for the past nine months.

Mark is currently in quarantine at Fort Knox and then he will retire from our U.S. Army after 22 years of service.

He always wanted to be a soldier. I remember the Army recruiter sitting in our living room 28 years ago, and then, a few months later, Mark’s dad and I taking him to Harrisburg as he left for basic training.

Mark started out as a private and he did some soul-searching those first couple of years. But then he decided he wanted to make the Army a career. He graduated from Millersville University and received his commission in 2001.

I am very proud of Mark, my child, my son. He has been an excellent soldier. He is very much looking forward to his retirement and being with his beautiful family — wife Missy and their four children.

We are in difficult times. Thank you to all who are in service to our country and our fellow man.

Paula E. Campbell

New Holland