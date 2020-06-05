Proud of mayor, chief of police (letter) Jun 5, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print I am proud of the City of Lancaster’s chief of police and mayor for bending the knee and listening.We’re on the same side: against police brutality and violence and racial profiling. Carolyn G. ReidWest Lampeter Township Today's Top Stories COVID-19 hasn’t stopped goat yoga; meet the baby goat stars of this Lancaster County farm [photos] 17 min ago Friday's COVID-19 updates: Lancaster County hits 3.3k cases; slated to move to 'yellow phase' today 20 min ago 43 years ago, Trail Blazers forward Wally Walker, a Penn Manor grad, won an NBA title vs. 76ers [video] 1 hr ago Lancaster General sets 4 Saturday vaccine clinics to help catch up after COVID-19 2 hrs ago Lancaster NAACP challenge city response to protests, policing in virtual town hall 2 hrs ago Virtual reality arcade in Shops at Rockvale permanently closed because of COVID-19 2 hrs ago 'I am outraged': Lancaster city school leaders react to George Floyd's death, protests 2 hrs ago 'It’s like a blizzard': PennDOT study aims to minimize mayflies on Lancaster County bridge 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Lancaster Police Chief Mayor Racial Profiling Proud