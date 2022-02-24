I am personally so proud of the Penn State student participation in the 50-year tradition of a 46-hour, in-person marathon of dancing to raise money for children and families affected by pediatric cancer, so that they don’t have to pay exorbitant hospital bills.

This year, THON raised a record $13,756,374.50. This is also incredible considering the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all of us. Proof of vaccination and face masks were requirements for attending THON this year.

The world has very difficult, heartbreaking problems that need answers. The students who participated through volunteering their time, energy and efforts to structure and hold THON after COVID-19 dismantled the in-person structure in 2021 are incredible, as are the people across the country who donated money to THON this year.

Witnessing THON should be on your bucket list, if you haven’t attended. The heartwarming solidarity toward helping families dealing with childhood cancer is truly unique.

What a shining, amazing sight THON was for all who attended this year. Kudos are due to the Penn State student organizers and all of the volunteers who make the event happen. And also to the dancers for the hours of their time they give to the event, while also having academics to focus on.

We are!

Jordan Fortson

State College

Centre County