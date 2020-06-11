Some are shocked by the protests. Why didn’t we have a clue this was brewing? But when law enforcement’s war on drugs is analyzed, it becomes apparent that part of its logic is a war on communities of color.

For generations, black leaders have been pleading for an understanding of this racially charged situation, which is intentionally hidden from white people who live in safe and secure communities, completely clueless as to what is actually happening.

In my view, the mainstreaming of a radical right-wing, anti-black media message (presented as a voice of reason) gives white people reasons to ignore these pleas from black leaders. This intentionally deceptive message has successfully driven a wedge between whites and blacks, allowing racists with power to continue their deceptive dirty work.

The Black Lives Matter movement was a simple plea: Please understand that the system — our system — is trampling on black lives. And yet some radical media heaped scorn and derision upon this simple plea, telling white people they didn’t have to care — that we’re way beyond racial problems. Why? Because these radical media said so.

I pray that black Americans recognize their struggle is not ultimately against the police. As a white American, I call on my fellow white Americans (particularly my fellow Christians who listen to the deceptive radical media) to start listening to our fellow citizens of color, to stop passing judgment on what we don’t understand and to stand together with our fellow citizens of color. That’s exactly what the entrenched racist powers don’t want.

Kenton Glick

Lancaster